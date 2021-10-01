Another area the EU and U.S. should work on together is clarifying what happens when algorithms go wrong — and whom to hold responsible. Regulators know existing product liability rules will look out of date in a world driven by overlapping tech processes where human decisions take a back seat. When an Uber self-driving car fatally struck a pedestrian in 2018, its human operator was found liable. But it’s chilling to see that the technology classified the pedestrian as another car, then an unidentified object, then a bicycle, in the seconds before the collision. In a future where humans are overruled by algorithms, where will responsibility truly lie?