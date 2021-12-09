Studies published in September 2020 focused on the role of an immune substance called interferon that helps orchestrate the body’s defenses. The research found that people with low levels of the substance do poorly in fighting off the coronavirus, suggesting that interferon treatments could help in the early stages of the infection and perhaps prevent life-threatening illness. However, interferon therapy didn’t help hospitalized patients in a study reported in October 2021. A number of Covid treatments have lost favor. The WHO in December advised against treating Covid patients with convalescent plasma, a basic version of antibody therapy that involves collecting plasma, the liquid part of blood, from people who’ve recovered from Covid and developed antibodies to the coronavirus, and transfusing it into those who are still sick. The WHO said the treatment, while costly, doesn’t improve survival or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. U.S. regulators in March 2020 authorized the use of the malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid, and the next June reversed themselves after determining the drugs were unlikely to work against the coronavirus and could have dangerous side effects.