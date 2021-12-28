The World Health Organization said Dec. 23 that steroids and interleukin-6 receptor blockers are expected to remain effective for managing patients with omicron infections, since the drugs target inflammation rather than the virus itself. Treatments that directly combat the virus are being assessed to see how they perform against omicron. Makers of the antiviral pills have said they expect their products to stand up to the new variant. Gilead said the same of its infusion remdesivir. The antibody therapies are of greater concern because they target the spike protein that the coronavirus uses to enter cells, and omicron is characterized by 30 or more changes to that region. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. confirmed Dec. 16 that its antibody therapy, REGEN-COV, has diminished effect against omicron. On Dec. 23, U.S. health authorities paused allocations of REGEN-COV as well as antibody therapies from Eli Lilly & Co. based on data showing it unlikely they would retain their potency against the variant. The authorities said it appeared that GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s antibody treatment, sotrovimab, which it makes in partnership with Vir Biotechnology Inc., would hold up.