There are a few proponents of Erdogan’s view or a version of it. The argument that low interest rates produce low inflation was dubbed the “neo-Fisherite Rebellion” in 2014 by Noah Smith when he was an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University in New York. It was a reference to a theory by Yale University economist Irving Fisher on the relationships between inflation, nominal interest rates and real interest rates, which account for inflation. Critics of the neo-Fisherites say that even if their theory had merit, it wouldn’t apply to an economy like Turkey’s, which suffers from chronically high inflation and is reliant on foreign funding. Lowering interest rates reduces the return on investing in Turkish assets, and the local currency tends to weaken relative to others when foreigners decide to put their money elsewhere. That increases the cost of imported goods in liras and results in higher prices, or more inflation. In any case, the neo-Fisherite view hasn’t gained sufficient currency to become the foundation of any country’s monetary policy -- though Erdogan is trying to make it Turkey’s.