Abiy ordered a military incursion into Tigray in November 2020 after accusing forces loyal to the TPLF of assaulting a military base to steal weapons. The TPLF said the raid was a preemptive strike because federal troops were preparing to attack its territory. Abiy declared a unilateral cease-fire in June 2021, but the rebels demanded that government soldiers withdraw before they stopped fighting. Fighting between the federal army and TPLF has escalated since the start of October, and the rebels have seized control of Mekelle, the regional capital, as well as several other key towns, advancing steadily south. At the end of October the TPLF captured the towns of Dessie and Kombolcha in the Amhara region, which provide access to one of Ethiopia’s main trade routes. The territorial gains claimed by the TPLF follow those by ethnic Oromo rebels, also in the Amhara region.