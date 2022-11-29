Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Only a handful of things truly bind Europe’s disparate nations together. The Eurovision Song Contest is one of them. With a global audience bigger than the Oscars, the annual face-off of power ballads and over-the-top dance routines is seen as a rare — and ridiculous — unifying force for the Continent. On the other hand, the spectacle can also illustrate Europe’s divisions. Countries tend to vote for their neighbors, there’s constant debate about what language to sing in, and the 2023 final has been moved to the UK due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

1. What is Eurovision?

Hatched in 1956 to foster unity in the wake of World War II, Eurovision is an international competition of about 40 countries for the best original song from a professional or a rising star. Each nation spends months selecting its entry, then competes in one of two televised heats to reach the final, held every year in May. In 2022, about 50 million viewers tuned in to Turin, Italy, for the climax. The winner has been decided partly by popular vote and partly by a professional jury. The show is put on by the European Broadcasting Union, or EBU, an alliance of public broadcasters. Because it includes affiliates around the world, countries including Israel and Azerbaijan compete, too, as does Australia, which has a big Eurovision fan base.

2. How did it get mixed up with the war?

Russia was banned from the 2022 competition, which was won by Ukraine’s rap-folk band Kalush Orchestra with the most public votes ever. Its thigh-slapping “Stefania,” though written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother, was interpreted by Ukrainians as an anthem about the plight of their motherland. Though the winning nation traditionally gets to host the competition the following year, the EBU concluded that it was too risky to send the show to Ukraine. So the UK, which was the 2022 runner-up, stepped in. The BBC will host the grand finale in Liverpool on May 13 in an event it says will celebrate Ukrainian culture.

3. Is Eurovision political?

While the contest prohibits the promotion of political views on stage, the songs often say something about nationalism or ethnic identities. Some performers celebrate folk traditions and instruments. Though most songs are in English, the 2022 contest featured 16 other languages, including obscure regional dialects. In 2016, Russia complained about Ukraine’s song, a haunting number featuring lyrics about the deportation of the Crimean Tatars by Stalin in 1944. But the organizers allowed it, saying it didn’t reflect current events in the peninsula, which was seized by Russia in 2014. Iceland’s act stoked controversy in 2019 for waving the Palestinian flag during the final in Tel Aviv. Academic researchers have uncovered collusive voting blocs, laying bare alliances (viewers aren’t allowed to vote for their home team). Voters in Norway will typically assign Sweden a high score, for example, and Greeks tend to vote for Cyprus.

4. What does the winner get?

As the ABBA song goes, the winner takes it all. There’s at least a fleeting chance of achieving pop royalty: Celine Dion — though Canadian — won on Switzerland’s behalf in 1988, and ABBA famously exploded out of Sweden in 1974 with “Waterloo.” Still, only a handful of acts have managed to parlay their victory into broad success, and there’s no prize money. Ukraine’s 2022 winners sold their trophy to an Estonian crypto exchange for $900,000 to help fund the war effort. Italian rock band Maneskin, the 2021 winner, did land two Top-10 songs on the UK singles chart and starred in a sultry ad campaign for Gucci.

5. Does Eurovision make money?

It’s not clear. In recent years, the contest has generated significant tourism income as Eurovision’s fervent followers flock to the host city each May. The cult-like ritual was ribbed in a 2020 movie starring Will Ferrell, in which an unlikely Icelandic duo called Fire Saga rocket to contest stardom. The show’s budget varies widely depending on the host country, with revenue coming from ticket sales and sponsorships. In 2016, NatWest Chief Economist Stephen Boyle estimated that Sweden spent £17 million ($19.7 million) preparing Malmo to host, an amount almost entirely offset by tourism.

6. What makes fans so devoted?

Eurovision can be seen as an indicator of the wider cultural mood. One theme is its embrace of tolerance and multiculturalism, which has energized a sizable gay fan base. Several countries have championed LGBTQ performers, including the 2014 winner, an Austrian bearded diva known as Conchita Wurst. But Europe’s enthusiasm for song is all-inclusive: 2012’s sensation was “Party for Everybody,” from a group of babushka-wearing self-styled “grannies” from the remote Russian village of Buranovo, who recommended singing as part of their advice on how to enjoy life after age 70.

