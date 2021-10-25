A common complaint from Facebook employees was that there was no centralized vision for what kind of experience a user should have, as directed by the platform’s algorithms. A member of the Integrity team who was leaving the company wrote in a parting note that “harms fester in unwatched interactions” between different parts of the platform. What Haugen called the company’s “flat” corporate structure made it hard to implement proposed interventions to address harmful content. For example, one internal study found that demoting “deep reshares” from people who weren’t a friend or a follower of the original poster could cut the number of times so-called civic misinformation was viewed by 25% and civic photo misinformation views by 50%. Haugen said this intervention was discussed with senior management but never implemented, in part because Facebook didn’t want to lose the reader engagement driven by deep reshares. Joe Osborne, a Facebook spokesperson, said the company sometimes reduces deep reshares, but only rarely, because it is a blunt instrument that affects benign speech along with misinformation.