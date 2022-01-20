The same fear exists among contractors with Amazon’s Mechanical Turk platform, a marketplace for doing micro-tasks that earn a few cents at a time. Anyone can be a “turker” by signing up to the platform and carrying out human-intelligence tasks or HITs, like identifying objects in a series of images or answering survey questions. Hundreds of thousands of people have done this work from their homes, earning an average hourly wage of just over $3, or more if they have the right software tools. Sherry Stanley, a North Carolina-based mother of three, has been a turker for seven years and for much of that time the platform was her sole source of income; she has worked roughly 15 hours a day to make between $60 and $100. Amazon can use training data produced by turkers to help develop its own AI services.(2)