France’s presidential elections often throw up surprising twists, and this time is no exception. Things appeared to be going Emmanuel Macron’s way after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, shifting the focus away from domestic politics and playing to his image as a safe pair of hands in uncertain times. But a late surge by far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen has narrowed the odds ahead of the first round of voting on Sunday. If Macron does prevail, as the polls suggest he will, he’d be the first incumbent to do so since Jacques Chirac 20 years ago.

1. How strong is Macron’s position?

His lead has eroded since the start of 2022, though most surveys still show him beating any right-wing candidate. Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party -- formerly the National Front -- has gained momentum as she toured France’s towns and villages with a promise to help working families cope with soaring energy and food inflation. It looks likely that she’ll make it to the April 24 runoff, pushing aside other anti-establishment candidates including far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and ultra-right former media pundit Eric Zemmour. History suggests that many voters who don’t like Macron may swing behind him in the second round to keep the far-right out of power.

2. What role has the war in Ukraine played?

Conflict and instability can boost the popularity of sitting presidents, and Macron has devoted more time to foreign affairs than his predecessors did in election years. While his efforts to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching a war ultimately failed, he emerged stronger for having tried. Rivals pushed the narrative that Macron was played by Putin. Yet all the leading candidates -- Macron, Le Pen, Melenchon, Zemmour -- have to some extent welcomed Putin or his ideas at some point, though all have condemned the Ukraine invasion.

3. How big an issue is the economy?

Many voters approve of the way Macron steered the country through the worst of the pandemic. Economic indicators are good. Labor and tax reforms may finally be delivering results, with low unemployment and economic confidence boosting morale. If this continues, it could mark a shift in the course of the European Union’s economic history, with France no longer perceived as one of the bloc’s problem economies. What voters may notice for now is the rising cost of living -- a theme that Le Pen and Melenchon have played on throughout the campaign. A close result would be a warning signal to a governing elite that’s struggled to respond to voter frustration with job insecurity and stagnant incomes.

4. What else are people taking about?

Macron has focused on security, immigration and national identity to fend off the far right. Le Pen, who is making her third tilt at the presidency, has sought to moderate her views to widen her base. Zemmour makes a point of being the “anti-woke” candidate. Unlike Le Pen, he’s a newcomer to politics who offers a more hardline version of her anti-immigration platform. Valerie Pecresse was chosen as the center-right Republican party’s first female candidate to breathe new life into a movement long dominated by men. Squeezed between moderates and hardliners in the party, her campaign has failed to take off. As for Melenchon, he was only 600,000 votes away from reaching round two of the last presidential vote in 2017. His pitch to voters is that he’s the only leftist with a chance of winning.

5. Why is the left no longer the force it was?

Socialists have held the presidency for almost half of the past 40 years, but the left has been losing its grip on the working class. It imploded when many of the movement’s center-left members quit to join Macron in 2017, making his presidential victory possible. At least two other parties -- Melenchon’s France Unbowed and the Greens -- are trying to establish themselves as leaders of the left. Neither they nor the Socialists are ready to put their differences aside and unite behind a single contender, even if it would give them enough votes to reach the second round. Then there’s demographics. France’s population is ageing, senior citizens tend to vote the most and they tend to be more conservative.

6. What does Macron stand for?

It’s hard to find a political label for the former investment banker who began his career in public life as a socialist. As finance chief under his predecessor Francois Hollande, he cast himself as an economic liberal. While out campaigning in 2017, Macron spoke about fighting inequality and called France’s colonization of Algeria a crime against humanity. More recently, with polls suggesting the French increasingly prefer right-wing candidates, Macron’s rhetoric has followed. He backed legislation to preserve French secular values that was seen by some on the left as stigmatizing Muslims. He scrapped a symbolic wealth tax and called on the French to retire later. On the other hand, he pledged to support jobs and livelihoods through the worst of the Covid crisis, extended paternity leave and opposed the erosion of worker pay in the European Union -- all left-leaning policies.

7. How does the voting work?

If no one secures 50% of votes in the first round (and no president has since Charles de Gaulle in 1958), voters return to the polls two weeks later to choose between the two candidates who got the highest score. This can lead to tactical voting in which people don’t back their preferred candidate in the first round. Instead they pick someone with the best chance of defeating the person they most dislike in the run-off. For example, socialist voters who would normally pick someone like Yannick Jadot of the Greens might be tempted to vote for Melenchon in the first round because he’s ahead of Jadot in the polls. This approach can drain support from candidates who might otherwise stand a good chance.

8. What else should we watch for?

The legislative elections of June 12 and June 19 shouldn’t be forgotten. If the new president doesn’t hold a majority in parliament, his or her hands will be tied, and that person could end up with a prime minister from another faction -- something that happened in the 1980s and the 1990s. Macron’s party has recently shown its weaknesses locally, with poor results in city and regional elections. So even if Macron is re-elected, it’s not certain that he’ll get to implement his policies.

