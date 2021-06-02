Horses, ferrets, dogs and even sea otters are susceptible to flu, but birds and pigs are the main worry for humans. The possibility of a pandemic arises when flu is passed from a wild bird to a human, usually via a domesticated bird like a chicken, or a pig. Sometimes the animal is also infected by a human flu strain, and they combine to produce a variant like the H1N1 swine flu that killed an estimated 284,000 people. People have little or no immunity to new strains, and existing vaccines don’t protect against them, so they spread easily. Flu pandemics have occurred four times in the last 100 years. In 1918, the most devastating of them killed as many as 50 million people. Among humans, flu is transmitted mainly via tiny droplets that they emit when they cough, sneeze or talk, although airborne transmission is thought to be possible.