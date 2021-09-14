Yet it’s also important to recognize that not every American should graduate from a four-year university. Because the debate over higher education tends to be dominated by people who themselves graduated from four-year colleges, there’s a natural tendency to imagine a world where everyone is a well-rounded professional with a liberal arts degree from a good school. But this is nothing like the reality that working-class Americans face — not only are many not prepared for the coursework at a four-year school, but many simply want to get out in the working world as fast as possible and earn a good salary for their families. Research shows that community colleges are important and powerful engines of upward mobility, so these institutions need more support.