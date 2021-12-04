Green Carmichael: Well, I think there has been a very long 50 year campaign by a vocal minority to put this issue at the center of the Supreme Court. You can’t trace it to any one cause; you can talk about gerrymandering, you can talk about voter restrictions, you can talk about the structure of the Senate or the electoral college. So now you have a situation where the majority of Americans support legal abortion, but the majority of people on the Supreme Court do not. And I think it’s important to remember that among people who get abortions, about 40% of them are pretty deeply religious. So religious people might be against abortion in their politics, but when they get pregnant by accident, they seek abortions, too.