Faye Flam: So what has happened in the last week at the Supreme Court?
Kelsey Butler: The Mississippi attorney general has asked the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would then pretty much leave it up to each state throughout the country to make up their own regulations on abortion. Anyone that has been watching the case can see that things were heading in this direction, but there were a few moments during oral arguments this week that really suggest a very likely rolling back of abortion rights in this country. So we better prepare for this to happen.
Flam: Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s line has been in the news a lot saying that abortion isn’t necessary because people can just give up their baby for adoption. And this really ignores the fact that there are big risks to pregnancy, that women die in childbirth, and often women seeking abortion have health problems or are in some sort of a health crisis. Sarah, talk to us a little more about pregnancy and how it affects your body and health risks.
Sarah Green Carmichael: Having been through this myself, I was really surprised to hear from Amy Coney Barrett such a cavalier and callous attitude towards childbirth. Even in an uncomplicated, healthy pregnancy, it’s still taking a physical toll on your body. Yet this justice, also a mother, suggested that it’s not a big deal to give up your body to this nascent life, to growing this life and then to birthing this life. There’s a lot of pressure on women to pretend that pregnancy doesn’t slow us down because pregnancy discrimination is very real. But I think anyone who has ever been pregnant will admit that the fatigue is real. The nausea is real. The pain is real. And the recovery takes a long time.
Flam: The United States actually has four to six times the number of maternal deaths than seen in some European countries. What are you seeing with this problem, and how are abortion rights connected?
Joia Crear Perry: The United States has the worst maternal mortality rate in the industrialized world. Mississippi, where there’s no access to midwives and doulas, and which has no social safety net for people to have paid leave, also has some of the worst maternal health outcomes in the United States. We don’t have health as a right in this country and a lot of people are uninsured or underinsured. We have the highest rates of maternal mortality because we ignored the social structures and the needs that people have in order to be able to survive and thrive in pregnancy.
Flam: The other statistic that’s shocking is that Black women are a lot more likely to die in childbirth than White women. How big is that disparity and what do you think might be responsible for it?
Crear Perry: Black birthing people across the United States are at least two to three times more likely to die in childbirth than their White counterpart -- and eight to 12 times more likely in some places like New York City. That’s not because of their genes or that the choices of Black and White women are different. The truth is in the racism and the gender oppression that is harming us in these places. In New York, there’s a much bigger gap between the poor and the rich. The social infrastructure is very different based upon race. And so you see a large gap between Black and White outcomes.
Flam: Where are we likely to see abortion banned or heavily restricted if Roe is overturned?
Butler: There’s 22 states that already have laws on the books that would basically outlaw the procedure in almost all cases, and we could very well see that throughout the South. In the Midwest, there may be close to zero abortion access. People will probably have to cross state lines if they need to get an abortion even for an emergency case. There are about a dozen states that protect a woman’s right to abortion, including California, Hawaii and New York. So, geography is going to play a big role in access for a lot of people going forward.
Flam: Sarah, how did your own experience affect your views?
Sarah: I find questions like, well, why isn’t 15 weeks enough [time to get an abortion]? to be misguided. If you’ve been pregnant, then you know that there’s a lot of medical tests they don’t even do until after 12 weeks, or after 20 weeks, so you know why six or 15 weeks isn’t enough -- among the reasons being, that the number of weeks you are pregnant counts from the first date of your last period. So if you are six weeks pregnant, you’ve actually potentially only known about your pregnancy for a maximum of two weeks.
Flam: I spoke yesterday with Dr. Warren Hern in Colorado, who deals with women who need an abortion after 15 weeks, and often it’s because of something that they couldn’t have known about -- a problem that developed at a late stage. He often gets very young patients, 12 or 13 years old, who are victims of rape or incest. This is really heartbreaking stuff. Another patient had several medical issues and would certainly die as a result of her pregnancy. People die from pregnancy all the time. He said as more women are postponing childbirth and having kids later in life, they’re facing a high risk for medical complications, ones that put them at risk of death.
He said he had a patient earlier this year pregnant with conjoined twins, joined to the chest with a common heart. This is not survivable for the fetus, but she couldn’t get an abortion in Oklahoma where she lived. If she went on to carry the pregnancy to term she would have to have a cesarean section and would be put at great risk of dying. With an abortion she was able to make a complete recovery. So that’s a little bit from the trenches and the reality of why people would come in after 15 weeks.
Crear Perry: It’s been a deeply flawed premise from it’s very inception, the idea that state officials know what’s best and that families do not.
Green Carmichael: A bunch of these laws do contain exemptions for severe fetal abnormalities or the life of the mother. But there is no law that can account for the complexity of this process from beginning to end.
Flam: In places like Texas and Oklahoma, even if abortion is allowed in such severe cases, Dr. Hern said there’s a chilling effect and the doctors are afraid to help those women. The laws are written vaguely enough that doctors aren’t treating women who have these problems and need help. And that’s when they’re going to cross the state lines.
Flam: The majority of Americans support the right to a legal abortion and have for many decades. So how did we get to this place where the Supreme Court is disagreeing with something that has been a matter of unequivocal agreement among the majority of Americans?
Green Carmichael: Well, I think there has been a very long 50 year campaign by a vocal minority to put this issue at the center of the Supreme Court. You can’t trace it to any one cause; you can talk about gerrymandering, you can talk about voter restrictions, you can talk about the structure of the Senate or the electoral college. So now you have a situation where the majority of Americans support legal abortion, but the majority of people on the Supreme Court do not. And I think it’s important to remember that among people who get abortions, about 40% of them are pretty deeply religious. So religious people might be against abortion in their politics, but when they get pregnant by accident, they seek abortions, too.
Flam: Is there any hope of President Joe Biden rolling back some of the Trump restrictions?
Butler: There is some movement on trying to make contraceptives a little more widely available. There’s also a lot of talk about making abortion pills more accessible through telemedicine. But there also are a lot of restrictions when it comes to abortion pills that keep women from accessing them from another state. So again, geography really matters a lot. There’s about 40 million women of reproductive age that live in states that are hostile to abortion rights.
Flam: Did contraceptive access change under Donald Trump, has it gotten harder to get contraceptives? Are they more expensive? Are they less likely to be accessible to people that don’t have health insurance?
Crear Perry: Many providers across the country who provided access to contraception lost their contracts to the federal government under Donald Trump. So there is a definite gap in access to contraception in places like Texas.
Green Carmichael: We too often pretend that contraception is perfect and that there are no side effects. But there is no substitute for abortion. No method is perfect. And every method has some kind of side effects. So contraception is an important part of the overall discussion, but it doesn’t replace the need for safe, legal abortions.
Flam: Is there a threat or a concern that if Roe is overturned, that access to contraception might also be limited to certain states.
Crear Perry: For sure, the same states that are limiting access to abortion have made it harder to get access to contraception.
Flam: The question now becomes, what happens when the Supreme Court becomes a partisan institution? I’m hopeful and optimistic that the Biden administration will step in.
Butler: In the oral arguments this week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor highlighted that this decision is going to have implications for the Supreme Court’s reputation, whether it’s going to be seen as a partisan institution going forward
Flam: If we do lose Roe v. Wade, are there any positive things that that we can do at any level to help women?
Green Carmichael: I’ve already said goodbye to Roe in my heart because I don’t think it’s going to survive based on what we heard this week. So I think we need a 50-state campaign to expand access to reproductive services of all kinds, to renew the fight for paid parental leave, and to fight pregnancy discrimination.
Crear Perry: We’re going to need the White House to participate and help to move this along. And so it would be great if we could get others to support us to have a White House Office of Sexual Reproductive Health and Well-Being so we can all have justice.
