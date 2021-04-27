All mainstream Irish political parties publicly aspire to eventually reunite Ireland. Yet other than Sinn Fein (the main nationalist party) most are wary partly because there would be a cost. As things are, the U.K. provides an annual subsidy of about 10 billion pounds ($13.8 billion) to Northern Ireland, a relatively poor region with high social spending that’s still rebuilding its economy after decades of violence. There’s also the potential difficulty of absorbing a unionist community opposed to the concept, some bitterly so. That said, a referendum in Scotland or the census results might shift opinion, as could the likely inclusion in Ireland’s government of Sinn Fein — winner of the popular vote at the last election and a force in the north whose core political objective is a united Ireland.