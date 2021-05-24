Israel has one of the most unequal societies in the developed world, partly due to the plight of its Arab populace. On paper, the community enjoys equal rights with the Jewish majority, but nearly 40% lives in poverty rooted in a weaker educational system and poorer access to basic infrastructure. A proliferation of illegal guns and tribal violence has resulted in a 50% jump in the murder rate over the past four years, yet Arab neighborhoods suffer from a lack of policing. In addition, there are more than 300,000 Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 Middle East war and is considered occupied territory under international law. They are granted most of the rights as other citizens except for the ability to vote in Israeli national elections. Some Israeli Arabs have risen to high positions in politics and business, such as Samer Haj-Yahia, the chairman of one of Israel’s biggest banks, and Ayoub Kara, who was briefly the country’s communications minister as a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.