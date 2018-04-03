When the African National Congress swept to power under Nelson Mandela in South Africa’s first multiracial elections in 1994, its campaign slogan assured “a better life for all.” That vision, already somewhat faded, was tarnished during the nearly nine-year presidency of Jacob Zuma, which was characterized by scandal, corruption and economic stagnation. Now a new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has rekindled hopes by cleaning house. “Ramaphoria” has caused the rand to surge as foreign investors, who like what they’ve seen, have piled into the country’s stocks and bonds. And polls show the ANC’s fortunes are looking up ahead of 2019 national elections.

The Situation

Right after taking office in February 2018, Ramaphosa began to crack down on government corruption. It could take years to undo the rest of Zuma’s legacy. The 27 percent unemployment rate will likely stay stubbornly high, as the poorly managed public schools system, ranked among the world’s most useless, leaves millions of youths without marketable skills. More than half the children who start school don’t complete the full 12 years. Ramaphosa is also working to calm investors rattled by the ANC’s December decision to change the constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation; he’s said that reform won’t harm the economy or agricultural production. And while South Africa’s credit rating was cut to junk by two major rating agencies in 2017, Ramaphosa’s election helped convinced Moody’s Investors Service not to do the same in March.

The Background

In 1652, the Dutch East India Company established a supply post in Cape Town; the British occupied it in 1795 to secure the sea route around the southern tip of Africa. Dutch colonists — known as Boers or farmers — migrated to the interior. Discovery of inland gold and diamond deposits spurred the Anglo-Boer Wars, which the British won in 1902. White colonists adopted a constitution in 1910 that disenfranchised blacks, whom they viewed primarily as cheap labor. The Native Land Act of 1913 stripped black people of the right to own land. After the National Party won power in 1948, it started implementing a legal system of separation of races known as apartheid, or apartness, which prohibited black people access to the same quality education and healthcare as white people. South Africa endured decades of economic sanctions and an armed struggle by the ANC and other groups before the government agreed to free Mandela from prison in 1990 and hold multiracial elections. The ANC has won a majority in every election since. Zuma enjoyed a stranglehold on power because his allies dominated the ANC’s top leadership. His ministers for mineral resources and cooperative governance were both closely linked to members of the Gupta family, business partners with one of Zuma’s sons, who were implicated in looting billions of rand from the state. Support for the ANC slipped to an all-time low in 2016 municipal elections, when voters angry about corruption and a lack of jobs handed control of Johannesburg, the economic hub, and Pretoria, the capital, to opposition coalitions. The ANC finally pressured Zuma to resign in February. He’s facing trial on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.

The Argument

Ramaphosa’s own history — he founded the biggest mineworkers’ union, led talks that ended apartheid and amassed a fortune during a 14-year stint in business — has led many to believe that he’ll be able to revive the struggling economy, attract new investment and address the plight of an army of poor. Since he’s taken office, he’s fired some of Zuma’s most inept ministers. His administration has begun to revamp the boards of state companies that have been implicated in graft. Business executives have agreed to offer 1 million young people year-long paid internships. The ANC has been able to point to some successes. The economy has almost trebled in size and the poverty rate is down from 67 percent in 2006 to 56 percent in 2015. Yet racial inequalities persist. The murder rate, at 34.1 per 100,000 population, remains high. (The U.S. rate is 5.3.) Ramaphosa doesn’t have a lot of time before the next elections to convince those tired of one-party rule that he and the ANC are up to the task of improving their lot. While there are some simple steps he can take to shore up an economy that grew just 1.3 percent in 2017, such as easing visa rules to encourage tourism and providing greater policy certainty to the mining industry, the labor unions that backed his rise to power are likely to resist changing laws that would make it easier to hire and fire.

