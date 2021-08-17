Biden has been busy battling the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to push a bold legislative package through Congress, so DeJoy and the Postal Service’s future may have escaped his attention. But the service is an indispensable delivery arm for many businesses, operates a massive domestic retail network, employs almost 500,000 people, touches millions of Americans a day and has been trapped in an existential crisis for years. The Postal Service’s future deserves Biden’s attention, regardless of how busy he is. If Biden leaves DeJoy in place, it will be because he either shares DeJoy’s vision for the service’s future or has no vision of his own to prioritize.