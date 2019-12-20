On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.85 points, or 0.5%, to 3,221.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 78.13 points, or 0.3%, to 28,455.09.

The Nasdaq composite added 37.74 points, or 0.4%, to 8,924.96.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.81 points, or 0.3%., to 1,671.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 52.42 points, or 1.7%.

AD

The Dow gained 319.71 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq climbed 190.08 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 33.93 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 714.37 points, or 28.5%.

The Dow is up 5,127.63 points, or 22%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,289.68 points, or 34.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 323.34 points, or 24%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD