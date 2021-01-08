On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 20.89 points, or 0.5%, to 3,824.68.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 56.84 points, or 0.2%, to 31,097.97.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 134.50 points, or 1%, to 13,201.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 5.23 points, or 0.3%, to 2,091.66.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 68.61 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow gained 491.49 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq climbed 313.69 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 picked up 116.80 points, or 5.9%.
