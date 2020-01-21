Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.83 points, or 0.3%, to 3,320.79. It had been down as much as 0.4% earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 152.06 points, or 0.5%, to 29,196.04.

The Nasdaq composite slid 18.14 points, or 0.2%, to 9,370.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 13.74 points, or 0.8%, to 1,685.90.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 90.01 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is up 657.60 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 398.20 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.43 points, or 1%.