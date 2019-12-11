On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 9.11 points, or 0.3%, to 3,141.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial rose 29.58 points, or 0.1%, to 27,911.30.

The Nasdaq added 37.87 points, or 0.4%, to 8,654.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks edged up 0.21 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,631.93.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 103.76 points, or 0.4%.

AD

The Nasdaq is down 2.48 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.91 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 634.78 points, or 25.3%.

The Dow is up 4,583.84 points, or 19.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,018.77 points, or 30.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 283.37 points, or 21%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD