On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 67.12 points, or 2%, to 3,398.96.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 439.58 points, or 1.6%, to 27,940.47.
The Nasdaq composite added 293.87 points, or 2.7%, to 11,141.56.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 21.89 points, or 1.5%, to 1,526.48.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 28 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is down 192.84 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 171.57 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.82 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 168.18 points, or 5.2%.
The Dow is down 597.97 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,168.96 points, or 24.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 141.99 points, or 8.5%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.