On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 67.12 points, or 2%, to 3,398.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 439.58 points, or 1.6%, to 27,940.47.

The Nasdaq composite added 293.87 points, or 2.7%, to 11,141.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 21.89 points, or 1.5%, to 1,526.48.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 28 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 192.84 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 171.57 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.82 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 168.18 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is down 597.97 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,168.96 points, or 24.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 141.99 points, or 8.5%.