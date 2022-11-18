How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/18/2022

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street but still wound up with weekly losses after several days of bumpy trading.
The S&P 500 rose Friday. The Nasdaq ended just barely in the green and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, gained ground.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 18.78 points, or 0.5%, to 3,965.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.37 points, or 0.6%, to 33,745.69.
The Nasdaq rose 1.10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,146.06.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.61 points, or 0.6%, to 1,849.73.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 27.59 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is down 2.17 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 177.27 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 33.01 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 800.84 points, or 16.8%.
The Dow is down 2,592.61 points, or 7.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,498.91 points, or 28.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 395.58 points, or 17.6%.