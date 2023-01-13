How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as earnings reporting season got underway and CEOs began to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy.
Stocks of several big banks rose following their earnings reports after shaking off morning losses. Tesla fell after cutting prices on its cars.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 15.92 points, or 0.4%, to 3,999.09.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.3%, to 34,302.61.
The Nasdaq rose 78.05 points, or 0.7%, to 11,079.16.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.97 points, or 0.6%, to 1,887.03.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 104.01 points, or 2.7%.
The Dow is up 672 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 509.86 points, or 4.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 94.23 points, or 5.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 159.59 points, or 4.2%.
The Dow is up 1,155.36 points, or 3.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 612.67 points, or 5.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 125.79 points, or 7.1%.