How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/2/2022

Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street, leaving major indexes mixed after another bumpy day of trading.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.87 points, or 0.1%, to 4,071.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88.
The Nasdaq fell 20.95 points, or 0.2%, to 11,461.50.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.16 points, or 0.6%, to 1,892.84.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 45.58 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 82.85 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 235.14 points, or 2.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 23.65 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 694.48 points, or 14.6%.
The Dow is down 1,908.42 points, or 5.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,183.47 points, or 26.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 352.47 points, or 15.7%.