How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/10/2023

Stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.46.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.39 points, or 0.5%, to 33,869.27.
The Nasdaq composite fell 71.46 points, or 0.6%, to 11,718.12.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.47 points, or 0.2%, to 1,918.81.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 46.02 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is down 56.74 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 288.84 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 66.72 points, or 3.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 250.96 points, or 6.5%.
The Dow is up 722.02 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,251.64 points, or 12%.
The Russell 2000 is up 157.57 points, or 8.9%.