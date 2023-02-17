How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/17/2023

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after paring losses from the morning.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 11.32 points, or 0.3%, to 4,079.09.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 points, or 0.4%, to 33,826.69.
The Nasdaq composite fell 68.56 points, or 0.6%, to 11,787.27.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.14 points, or 0.2%, to 1,946.36.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 11.37 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 42.58 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 69.15 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 27.54 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 239.59 points, or 6.2%.
The Dow is up 679.44 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,320.79 points, or 12.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 185.11 points, or 10.5%.