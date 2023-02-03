How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/3/2023

Wall Street’s rally hit a wall after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates.
Tech stocks also weighed on the market following profit reports that were weaker than expected.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 43.28 points, or 1%, to 4,136.48.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.93 points, or 0.4%, to 33,926.01.
The Nasdaq composite fell 193.86 points, or 1.6%, to 12,006.95.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.69 points, or 0.8%, to 1,985.53.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 65.92 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is down 52.07 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 385.24 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 74.08 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 296.98 points, or 7.7%.
The Dow is up 778.76 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,540.47 points, or 14.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 224.29 points, or 12.7%.