How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/1/2022

Stocks shook off a morning slump and ended higher Friday, but not enough to erase their losses for the week.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. It is coming off of its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 39.95 points, or 1.1%, to 3,825.33.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1%, to 31,097.26.
The Nasdaq rose 99.11 points, or 0.9%, to 11,127.85.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.77 points, or 1.2%, to 1,727.76.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 86.41 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is down 403.42 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 479.77 points, or 4.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 37.98 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 940.85 points, or 19.7%.
The Dow is down 5,241.04 points, or 14.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,517.13 points, or 28.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 517.56 points, or 23.1%.