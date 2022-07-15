How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/15/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday following some encouraging economic data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.
A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers’ inflation expectations have held steady or improved.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 72.78 points, or 1.9%, to 3,863.16.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.1%, to 31,288.26.
The Nasdaq rose 201.24 points, or 1.8%, to 11,452.42.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.87 points, or 2.2%, to 1,744.37.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 36.22 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is down 49.89 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 182.89 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 24.99 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 903.02 points, or 18.9%.
The Dow is down 5,050.04 points, or 13.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,192.55 points, or 26.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 500.94 points, or 22.3%.