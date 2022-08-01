How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/01/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday as investors began another busy week of earnings and economic reports.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 11.66 points, or 0.3%, to 4,118.63.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.73 points, or 0.1%, to 32,798.40.
The Nasdaq fell 21.71 points, or 0.2%, to 12,368.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.92 points, or 0.1%, to 1,883.31.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 647.55 points, or 13.6%.
The Dow is down 3,539.90 points, or 9.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,276 points, or 20.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 362 points, or 16.1%.