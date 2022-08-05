How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/05/2022

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stocks are closing mostly lower Friday after new data on the hot U.S. jobs market suggested the Fed won’t soon rein in its aggressive rate hikes. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell, while the Dow Jones industrials notched a small gain. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Employers unexpectedly accelerated their hiring last month and added hundreds of thousands more jobs than forecast. While the data suggests the economy may not be in a recession, it also undercuts investor hopes that inflation may be close to peaking. Treasury yields jumped.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.75 points, or 0.2%, to 4,145.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.65 points, or 0.2%, to 32,803.47.

The Nasdaq fell 63.03 points, or 0.5%, to 12,657.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.37 points, or 0.8%, to 1,921.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.90 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 41.66 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 266.87 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 36.59 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 620.99 points, or 13%.

The Dow is down 3,534.83 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,987.42 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 323.49 points, or 14.4%.

