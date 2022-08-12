How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/12/2022

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its first 4-week winning streak since November.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 72.88 points, or 1.7%, to 4,280.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 424.38 points, or 1.3%, to 33,761.05.
The Nasdaq rose 267.27 points, or 2.1%, to 13,047.19.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 41.36 points, or 2.1%, to 2,016.62.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 134.96 points, or 3.3%.
The Dow is up 957.58 points, or 2.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 389.63 points, or 3.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 94.79 points, or 4.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 486.03 points, or 10.2%.
The Dow is down 2,577.25 points, or 7.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,597.78 points, or 16.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 228.70 points, or 10.2%.