How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022

Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Nike fell sharply after the company had to slash prices to clear inventories, while Carnival dropped following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 54.85 points, or 1.5%, to 3,585.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 500.10 points, or 1.7%, to 28,725.51
The Nasdaq fell 161.89 points, or 1.5%, to 10,575.62.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.21 points, or 0.6%, to 1,664.72.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 107.61 points, or 2.9%.
The Dow is down 864.90 points, or 2.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 292.31 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 14.87 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 1,180.56 points, or 24.8%.
The Dow is down 7,612.79 points, or 20.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 5,069.35 points, or 32.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 580.60 points, or 25.9%.