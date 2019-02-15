Stocks surged on Wall Street Friday after Chinese and U.S. officials agreed to continue trade talks in Washington next week.

The rally drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 400 points and helped give the benchmark S&P 500 index its third-consecutive weekly gain.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index gained 29.87 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,775.60.

The Dow climbed 443.86 points, or 1.7 percent, to 25,883.25.

The Nasdaq composite rose 45.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,472.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 24.14 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,569.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 67.72 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Dow added 776.92 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Nasdaq gained 174.21 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 62.85 points, or 4.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 268.75 points, or 10.7 percent.

The Dow is up 2,555.79 points, or 11 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 837.13 points, or 12.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 220.69 points, or 16.4 percent.

