Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday after President Donald Trump surprised investors with tariffs on Mexican imports.

The sell-off capped a monthlong slide for the market, which ended May with its first monthly loss of 2019. Bond yields also continued their plunge as traders scrambled into safer investments amid worries that the trade war’s multiplying fronts will hurt economic growth and corporate profits.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 36.80 points, or 1.3%, to 2,752.06.

The Dow dropped 354.84 points, or 1.4%, to 24,815.04.

The Nasdaq slid 114.57 points, or 1.5%, to 7,453.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 20.04 points, or 1.3%, to 1,465.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 dropped 74 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow fell 770.65 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq lost 183.86 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 gave up 48.62 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 245.21 points, or 9.8%.

The Dow is up 1,487.58 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 817.87 points, or 12.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.93 points, or 8.7%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.