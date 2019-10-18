On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 11.75 points, or 0.4%, to 2,986.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 255.68 points, or 1%, to 26,770.20.

The Nasdaq lost 67.31 points, or 0.8%, to 8,089.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks gave up 6.36 points, or 0.4%, to 1,535.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 15.93 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow lost 46.39 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq rose 32.50 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 added 23.58 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 479.35 points, or 19.1%.

The Dow is up 3,442.74 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,454.27 points, or 21.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 186.92 points, or 13.9%.

