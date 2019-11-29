On Friday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 12.65 points, or 0.4%, to 3,140.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.59 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051.41.

The Nasdaq slid 39.70 points, or 0.5%, to 8,665.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 9.60 points, or 0.6%, or 1,624.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 30.69 points, or 1%.

The Dow rose 175.79 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq climbed 145.58 points, or 1.7%

The Russell 2000 added 35.56 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 634.13 points, or 25.3%.

The Dow is up 4,723.95 points, or 20.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,030.19 points, or 30.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 275.94 points, or 20.5%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

