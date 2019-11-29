On Friday:
The S&P 500 index dropped 12.65 points, or 0.4%, to 3,140.98.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.59 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051.41.
The Nasdaq slid 39.70 points, or 0.5%, to 8,665.47.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 9.60 points, or 0.6%, or 1,624.50.
For the week:
The S&P 500 gained 30.69 points, or 1%.
The Dow rose 175.79 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq climbed 145.58 points, or 1.7%
The Russell 2000 added 35.56 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 634.13 points, or 25.3%.
The Dow is up 4,723.95 points, or 20.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,030.19 points, or 30.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 275.94 points, or 20.5%.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.