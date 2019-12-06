On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 28.48 points, or 0.9%, to 3,145.91.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 337.27 points, or 1.2%, to 28,015.06.
The Nasdaq gained 85.83 points, or 1%, to 8,656.53.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 19 points, or 1.2%, to 1,633.84.
For the week:
The S&P 500 gained 4.93 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow fell 36.35 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq lost 8.94 points, or 0.1%
The Russell 2000 rose 9.33 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 639.06 points, or 25.5%.
The Dow is up 4,687.60 points, or 20.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,021.25 points, or 30.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 285.28 points, or 21.2%.
