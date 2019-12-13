Stocks closed with tiny gains on Wall Street Friday that were enough to nudge the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq to all-time highs for the second straight day.

Investors weighed the news that the U.S. and China have reached an initial deal in their long-running trade war. The pact means the U.S. won’t impose new tariffs on Chinese goods that had been set to kick in this weekend. Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, led the gainers.