With two days of trading left in 2019, the market is on track for its best year since 2013.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,240.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 23.87 points, or 0.1%, to 28,645.26.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 15.77 points, or 0.2%, to 9,006.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 8.64 points, or 0.5%, to 1,669.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 18.80 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow gained 190.17 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq added 81.66 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 lost 2.87 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 733.17 points, or 29.3%.

The Dow is up 5,317.80 points, or 22.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,371.34 points, or 35.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 320.47 points, or 23.8%.

