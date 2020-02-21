On Friday:
The S&P 500 index fell 35.48 points, or 1.1%, to 3,337.75.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 227.57 points, or 0.8%, to 28,992.41.
The Nasdaq lost 174.37 points, or 1.8%, to 9,576.59.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 17.46 points, or 1%, to 1,678.61.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 42.41 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow lost 405.67 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq dropped 154.59 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 slid 8.98 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 106.97 points, or 3.3%.
The Dow is up 453.97 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 603.98 points, or 6.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 10.14 points, or 0.6%.
