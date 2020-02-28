On Friday:
The Dow fell 357.28 points, or 1.4%, to 25,409.36.
The S&P 500 slid 24.54 points, or 0.8%, to 2,954.22.
The Nasdaq rose 0.89 points, less than 0.1%, to 8,567.37.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 21.44 points, or 1.4%, to 1,476.43.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 383.53 points, or 11.5%.
The Dow dropped 3,583.05 points, or 12.4%.
The Nasdaq slid 1,009.22 points, or 10.5%.
The Russell 2000 lost 202.18 points, or 12%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 276.56 points, or 8.6%.
The Dow is down 3,129.08 points, or 11%.
The Nasdaq is down 405.24 points, or 4.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 192.04 points, or 11.5%.
