Small-company stocks did more than twice as well as the rest of the market this week, a bullish signal suggesting that investors expect the economy is on the path to recovery.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.94 points, or 0.2%, to 2,955.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 8.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 24,465.16.
The Nasdaq composite added 39.71 points, or 0.4%, to 9,324.59.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 7.97 points, or 0.6%, to 1,355.53.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 91.75 points, or 3.2%.
The Dow gained 779.74 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq climbed 310.03 points, or 3.4%
The Russell 2000 picked up 98.54 points, or 7.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 275.33 points, or 8.5%.
The Dow is down 4,073.28 points, or 14.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 351.98 points, or 3.9%
The Russell 2000 is down 312.94 points, or 18.8%.
