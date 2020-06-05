On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 81.58 points, or 2.6%, to 3,193.93.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 829.16, or 3.2%, to 27,110.98.
The Nasdaq composite rose 198.27, or 2.1%, to 9,814.08.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 55.09, or 3.8%, to 1,507.15.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 149.62 points, or 4.9%.
The Dow is up 1,727.87 points, or 6.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 324.21 points, or 3.4%
The Russell 2000 is up 113.12 points, or 8.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 36.85 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is down 1,427.46 points, or 5%.
The Nasdaq is up 841.48 points, or 9.4%
The Russell 2000 is down 161.32 points, or 9.7%.
