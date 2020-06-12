On Friday:
The S&P 500 gained 39.21 points, or 1.3%, to 3,041.31.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 477.37 points, or 1.9%, to 25,605.54.
The Nasdaq composite added 96.08 points, or 1%, to 9,588.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 31.46 points, or 2.3%, to 1,387.68.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 152.62 points, or 4.8%.
The Dow dropped 1,505.44 points, or 5.6%.
The Nasdaq lost 225.27 points, or 2.3%
The Russell 2000 gave up 119.47 points, or 7.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 189.47 points, 5.9%.
The Dow is down 2,932.90 points, or 10.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 616.20 points, or 6.9%
The Russell 2000 is down 280.78 points, or 16.8%.
