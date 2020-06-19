The S&P 500 still ended the week 1.9% higher, its fourth weekly gain out of the last five.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 17.60 points, or 0.6%, to 3,097.74.
The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped 208.64 points, or 0.8%, to 25,871.46.
The Nasdaq composite inched up by 3.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 9,946.12.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 8.44 points, or 0.6%, to 1,418.63.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 56.43 points, or 1.9%.
The Dow added 265.92 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq gained 357.31 points, or 3.7%
The Russell 2000 picked up 30.95 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 133.04 points, 4.1%.
The Dow is down 2,666.98 points, or 9.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 973.52 points, or 10.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 249.83 points, or 15%.
