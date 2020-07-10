On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.99 points, or 1.1%, to 3,185.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 369.21 points, or 1.4%, to 26,075.30.

The Nasdaq Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.7%, to 10,617.44.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 23.76 points, or 1.7%, to 1,422.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 55.03 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow rose 247.94 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq added 409.81 points, or 4%

The Russell 2000 fell 9.18 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 45.74 points, 1.4%.

The Dow is down 2,463.14 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,644.84 points, or 18.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 245.79 points, or 14.7%.