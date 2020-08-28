A report on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending grew more in July than economists expected.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.46, or 0.7%, to 3,508.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 161.60, or 0.6%, to 28,653.87.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 70.30, or 0.6%, to 11,695.63.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 13.78, or 0.9%, to 1,578.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 110.85 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 723.54 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 383.83 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.87 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 277.23 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 115.43 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,723.03 points, or 30.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 90.13 points, or 5.4%.