Industrial, financial and health care stocks accounted for most of the gains, offsetting losses in technology, retailers and elsewhere in the market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.78 points, or 0.1%, to 3,340.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 131.06 points, or 0.5%, to 27,665.64.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 66.05 points, or 0.6%, to 10,853.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 10.48 points, or 0.7%, to 1,497.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 85.99 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow lost 467.67 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq dropped 459.59 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 gave up 38.03 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 110.19 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 872.80 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,880.94 points, or 21%.

The Russell 2000 is down 171.20 points, or 10.3%.