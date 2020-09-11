Industrial, financial and health care stocks accounted for most of the gains, offsetting losses in technology, retailers and elsewhere in the market.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 1.78 points, or 0.1%, to 3,340.97.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 131.06 points, or 0.5%, to 27,665.64.
The Nasdaq composite gave up 66.05 points, or 0.6%, to 10,853.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 10.48 points, or 0.7%, to 1,497.27.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 85.99 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow lost 467.67 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq dropped 459.59 points, or 4.1%.
The Russell 2000 gave up 38.03 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 110.19 points, or 3.4%.
The Dow is down 872.80 points, or 3.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,880.94 points, or 21%.
The Russell 2000 is down 171.20 points, or 10.3%.
