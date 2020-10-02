On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 32.38 points, or 1%, to 3,348.42.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.09 points, or 0.5%, to 27,682.81.
The Nasdaq composite fell 251.49, or 2.2%, to 11,075.02.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 8.09, or 0.5%, to 1,539.30.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 49.98 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow rose 508.85 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq rose 161.45 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 rose 64.39 points, or 4.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 117.66 points, or 3.6%.
The Dow is down 855.63 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,102.41 points, or 23.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 129.17 points, or 7.7%.
